Varun Dhawan Says 'Love It Bhai' As Salman Khan's Latest Song 'Bhai Bhai' Releases

Actor Salman Khan evidently has a tradition of treating his fans with his movies during the festival of Eid. Though this year around Salman Khan couldn't release a film due to the nationwide lockdown, he managed to treat his fans by releasing the song Bhai Bhai. The music video for Bhai Bhai was loved immensely by the actor's fans garnering over 20 million views in a few days.

The song was also loved by many of Salman Khan's film fraternity peers who took to their respective social media accounts and praise the star. Now, actor Varun Dhawan, a vocal admirer of Salman Khan has praised the song on his Instagram story. Check it out -

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bhai Bhai

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories recently and posted an appreciation post for Salman Khan's Bhai Bhai song. The actor wrote that he is in love with the song by writing 'Love It Bhai' and tagging Salman Khan in the post. Whereas, Varun Dhawan was also kind to include a link of the song in his Instagram stories for fans to get easy access to the song. Check out Varun's Dhawan story below -

Image courtesy - Varun Dhawan Instagram stories

Varun Dhawan has been a vocal admirer of Salman Khan through the years. The actor also stepped in Salman Khan's shoes when he played a double role character in Judwaa 2 which was previously portrayed by Salman. His portrayal of a double role was also appreciated by fans a lot.

Salman Khan's Bhai Bhai song has been written and sung by the actor himself. Additional assistance for the song was provided by Danish Sabri. The music of Bhai Bhai has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and the song has been receiving an uproar of love by Salman Khan fans.

While speaking to a leading news daily about the song, Salman Khan had stated that the song is called Bhai Bhai as it celebrated the spirit of unity and brotherhood. Whereas, the idea to release the song on the festival of Eid was of Salman Khan too who wished to bring people together along with the song. Check out Salman Khan's Bhai Bhai song below -

