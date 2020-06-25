Samantha Akkineni Shares A 'wonderful' DIY Hack For Dehydrated Skin On Her Instagram Story

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved south actors and her fans often praise her for her amazing fashion choices and good looks. Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a 'Do It Yourself' hack for dehydrated skin. Amid the lockdown, many actors including Samantha Akkineni had been sharing beauty tips with their followers. This is yet another tip by the famous South actor.

Samantha Akkineni shares a DIY hack for dehydrated skin

Samantha Akkineni shared a boomerang in which she can be seen blow-drying her face. In the caption, Samantha said that steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin. She continued saying that one would need a large bowl of hot water and a towel to be kept on the head. This was the simple and efficient 'do it yourself' hack provided by the South actor.

During the lockdown period, Samantha Akkineni has been quite active on social media and has shared several pictures of her day to day life with her fans.

Samantha Akkineni has started a healthy routine and her fans can notice it as it is quite evident through her posts. In one post, Samantha mentioned that she is beginning a 48-day journey of meditation. She also added that meditation aims at bringing prosperity and well-being. Further on she said that the meditation process will help her reach her full potential and thus, enable her to live her life to the fullest. Thus, Samantha Akkineni has adopted a healthy lifestyle and is making a few changes in her day to day activities, according to a news portal. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. According to a news portal, the film will most likely release this year in September. Fans of Samantha Akkineni are excited to watch her in this film due to its interesting concept and list of actors. The film will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

