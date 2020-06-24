Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Video While Conversing With Her Dog Hash; Watch

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Samantha Akkineni is spending quality time at home with her dog Hash. The actor recently posted two adorable videos of Hash where she was seen indulging in a conversation with it. In the first video, her dog is seen giving her a side look as she disturbed its sleep by opening the door.

Samantha Akkineni wrote, “I got the side look for opening the door and disturbing him…need to remind myself who is the boss around here...#itsahashworld”. In the second video, Samantha Akkineni is seen conversing with her dog as she asks it to give its paw to her. At first, her dog is seen ignoring her, while in the end, it gives its paw to her. Samantha Akkineni explained what her dog would be feeling at that moment as she wrote, “I mean do I really have to give her my paw…I wonder if she sanitised enough…but the crazy hooman isn’t going away…so here take my paw …and leave me alone…#Shameless #petmoms” (Sic).

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor and Samantha Prabhu: Who looked better in Payal Pratap's floral outfit?

Samantha Akkineni shares pictures of her dog

Samantha Akkineni seemingly shares an unbreakable bond with her pet dog, Hash. She often shares pictures and videos of their antics around the house. In the recent past, Akkineni shared a few pictures and videos of her dog along with a stuffed toy.

According to the actor, her dog, Hash has stolen the stuffed toy from the neighbours. Samantha Akkineni also added how this is proof that she has “failed as a mom”. She further added, “My son is a thief...Stole Bambi here from the next door”. Samantha Akkineni then also shared another picture where her pet dog, Hash can be seen lying on the bed. The toy he had stolen can be seen lying behind him. Samantha Akkineni added that he was “sulking” after being called out.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni posts a 'rewind' photo; celebs and fans react with heart emojis

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu early this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni reveals she has 'failed as a mother' after pet Hash steals a toy

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni balances fitness & food while enjoying her 'Tiramisu Surprise'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.