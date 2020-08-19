Samantha Akkineni's 'BuchiNaidu Kandriga' Trailer Makes For An Intriguing Watch

Majili actor Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter on Tuesday to unveil the trailer of the upcoming web film BuchiNaidu Kandriga. Starring Drishika Chander and Munna, this film is all set to premiere on Aha from August 21, 2020. The trailer has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Samantha shared the trailer link and also went on to wish the team of the film. She wrote, “All the best team #BuchiNaiduKandriga!” The actor also expressed her happiness saying, “Very happy to launch the trailer of this beautiful film.” She added telling fans that the film ‘premieres August 21 exclusively only @ahavideoIN’. Take a look at the tweet below.

All the best team #BucchiNaiduKandriga! Very happy to launch the trailer of this beautiful film. Premieres August 21 only on @ahavideoIN.



Check out the trailer --> https://t.co/ddqYPv4Zu9@im_munna_p @ChanderDrishika #PoluruKrishna #RaviVarma — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 18, 2020

After watching the trailer, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered over 2.8K likes and counting and over 405 retweets and comments. Netizens and viewers praised the trailer and its scenes. Some also went on to say that they are now very excited about the film. One of the users said, “Love, love, love the trailer, can’t wait for the film. While the other one wrote, “amazing trailer, will surely watch the film J J”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

By the looks of the trailer, the movie is about young lovers and their life. The trailer starts by showing how everything is all happy and nice between the two. However, the trailer then shows the young man drinking due to some misunderstanding between them, and falls into depression. The sound and the dialogues of the trailer seem so natural and grounded. The film continues to remain true to the genre in telling a love story which is also riddled with some raw brutality.

About the film

Helmed by Poluri Krishna, the story revolves around Balu and Swapna who find their relationship in severe hurdles due to their varying social standing, facing intense opposition from their families. They elope in an attempt to join above all else, only to find their families already on their heels. The film also stars Pavitra Jayaram, Ravi Varma and Subba Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to premiere on August 21, 2020.

