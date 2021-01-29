Saranya Ponvannan's Daughter Priyadarshini Gets Engaged In Chennai; See Pics

Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter is starting a new chapter in her life. The Tamil actor’s daughter recently got engaged in a private ceremony. Saranya Ponvannan and her entire family posed for many pictures at the ceremony. The pictures from Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter's engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media. Find out more details about this story below.

Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter gets engaged in a private ceremony

Saranya Ponvannan is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. The National award-winning actors is known for her realistic portrayal of motherhood on the big screen. But this time, Saranya Ponvannan is making headlines for a different reason. According to reports from multiple media portals, Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter recently got engaged.

Also read | Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy To Launch Own Party For Tamil Nadu Polls; Seeks Blessings

Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter's engagement ceremony was a private affair. Only a few family and close friends attended the ceremony in Chennai. At the engagement ceremony of the soon-to-be married couple, Saranya Ponvannan posed for several pictures with her family. These pictures went viral on social media in no time. Even though pictures from the ceremony are online, not many details have been revealed about Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter Priyadarshini’s wedding and her soon-to-be husband.

Also read | French Novel's Tamil Translation Wins Romain Rolland Prize In Kolkata's Literary Fest

Saranya and Ponvannan have two daughters, Priyadarshini and Chandini, Priyadarshini being the eldest among the two. In one of the viral pictures, Saranya Ponvannan, her husband, and younger daughter posed with the engaged couple. In a second picture, Saranya and Ponvannan can be seen performing a ritual at the engagement ceremony. Whereas, a third picture shows Priyadarshini and her fiancé receiving blessings from their family. Take a look at these pictures from Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter’s engagement ceremony here.

Saranya Ponvannan’s legacy in Tamil cinema

Saranya Ponvannan is not a new name in the Tamil film industry. The now-legendary actor marked her debut in the film industry with Mani Ratnam’s film Nayakan. She played the lead role in this 1996 released film. After getting married to actor/director Ponvannan, Saranya Ponvannan took a break from the industry to focus on her personal life. She marked her comeback in 2003. Her career reached new heights when won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2010 released film, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates One Year Of Tamil Thriller 'Psycho'; Check Out Post

Also read | From 'Thappu Thalangal' To 'Magalir Mattum', Kamal Haasan's Tamil Cameos Loved By His Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.