Sathyaraj Of 'Baahubali' Fame To Make Digital Debut With 'The Perfect Husband'

Sathyaraj, who was last seen in a pivotal role in Jeethu Joseph's Thambi, is reportedly going to foray into the digital space. Reports claim that the Baahubali actor will be seen playing the titular role in The Perfect Husband. The Tamil-language series is reported to be directed by Aan Devathai fame Thamira. The Perfect Husband touted to be a family drama will be predominately shot in Chennai and will reportedly be a 10-episodic series.

According to reports, the Sathyaraj starrer will go on floors soon after the Coronavirus crisis settles down. Meanwhile, the makers of The Perfect Husband are in the casting process. Reportedly they are in talks with actors Livingston and Seetha for pivotal roles. Reports reveal that the makers will soon make an official announcement after the coronavirus scare settles down.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sathyaraj has a handful of movies in his kitty. Reports reveal that Sathyaraj will be next seen in Dheran's Theerpugal Virkapadum. The movie, starring Sathyaraj, Smruthi Venkat and Harish Uthaman in the lead, is reported to be based on a true story.

The movie that was supposed to release in February is reported to be pushed to a later date due to undisclosed reasons. Thereafter, Sathyaraj will be seen in A. Senthil Kumar's Khakee, J.P. Algar's Pramugar, Ponram's MGR Magan, among others, up for release in 2020. Reports also suggest that Sathyaraj was offered a pivotal part by Mani Ratnam for the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. However, due to Sathyaraj's tight schedule, he had to let go off the role.

