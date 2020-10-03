Sathyaraj's Birthday: 5 Must Watch Movies Of Sathyaraj Apart From 'Baahubali'

Sathyaraj is an Indian actor who is known for his roles in over 200 movies, majorly in the Tamil language. However, he has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films as well. Apart from his iconic role as Katappa in Baahubali, the actor is known for many other movies, including Chennai Express. Take a look at some of his must-watch movies.

Kadalora Kavithaigal

Kadalora Kavithaigal is one of Sathyaraj's blockbuster movies. The film was released in 1986 in Tamil where the lead roles were played by Satyaraj, Rekha, Raja, Janagaraj and Kamala Kamesh. The film was remade in the Telugu language as Aradhana and in Kannada as well.

Villadhi Villain

The movie Villadhi Villain is the first and the only movie that Sathyaraj directed himself. He even starred in the movie playing three different roles. Actress Nagma and Radhika were seen playing his love interest in the movie. The film was even written by Sathyaraj himself.

Nadigan

Nadigan is a 1990 released Tamil comedy movie which saw Sathyaraj in the lead role, he was paired with popular actor Khusbu in the movie. Nadigan was actually a remake of Hindi film titled Professor that was released in 1962. Famous Malayalam actors were seen playing villainous roles in this comedy movie.

Vedham Puthithu

Vedham Puthithu is a 1987 released movie which was directed by Bharathiraja. The movie Vedham Puthithu starred Sathyaraj and Amala in the lead roles, while Charuhasan, Saritha, Raja and 'Nizhalgal' Ravi were seen in supporting roles.

Raja Rani

The Tamil movie Raja Rani was an Atlee directed film released in 2013. The movie starred Arya, Jai, Nayanthara and Nazriya Nazim while Sathyaraj, Santhanam and Sathyan played supporting roles. The film was a huge hit that year and it was also remade in Telugu dubbed version with the same title. The film was also remade in Bengali and Odia.

Promo Image courtesy: Sibi Sathyaraj Instagram

