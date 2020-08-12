Sayyeshaa's Hubby Arya, Mother & Other Kollywood Stars Share Sweet Birthday Wishes For Her

The South Indian actor Sayesha Saigal, popularly known as Sayyeshaa turned a year older today. Sayyeshaa has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry and turned 23 on August 12. Since morning, heartfelt birthday wishes started pouring in on social media from across the country for the Junga actor.

A lot of her contemporaries and friends from the film fraternity also took to their social media handles to pen sweet birthday wishes for the 23-year-old on her special day. Thus, here is a roundup of some special birthday posts shared by her celebrity friends and family members.

Sayyesshaa's husband and 'Kaappaan' co-star, Arya's lovely post for 'wifey'

Last year, on March 10, Sayyesshaa wedded her co-star and beau Arya after starring with him in two films, titled Ghajinikanth and Kaappaan. Now, on his 'wifey' 23rd birthday, the Kollywood star shared a cutesy photograph with Sayyesshaa to express his love for her. He tweeted writing, "Happy Happy birthday my wifey love you soooo much @sayyeshaa (sic)". Have a look:

Happy Happy birthday my wifey 😘😘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 love you soooo much 😘😘😘😍@sayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/vvPyQIu8oy — Arya (@arya_offl) August 12, 2020

Sayyeshaa's mother calls daughter her 'greatest treasure'

The Kollywood star's mother, Shhaeen Ahmeed penned an emotional note for her daughter and called her 'the best daughter ever'. She tweeted writing, "I wish you the best of health, happiness, success and togetherness always. Thank you for being my greatest treasure and the best daughter ever! Happy Birthday my baby @sayyeshaa #HBDSayyeshaa (sic)". Check out her tweet below:

I wish you the best of health, happiness, success and togetherness always. Thank you for being my greatest treasure and the best daughter ever!Happy Birthday my baby😘😘🎂@sayyeshaa #HBDSayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/vegUndJMHJ — Shaheen (@ShhaheenAhmeed) August 12, 2020

Filmmaker Soundar Rajan shares a collage of pics to wish the actor

The Tamil actor is currently working on her upcoming film, titled Teddy, which is directed by filmmaker Soundar Rajan. Thus, on the leading lady's special day, Rajan shared a collage of pictures on his Twitter handle to wish her a 'Happy Birthday'. The Teddy director called Sayyeshaa one of the most kind-hearted persons in his tweet.

Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan has a sweet birthday wish for Sayyeshaa

The 31-year-old Kollywood actor, Aadhav Kannadasan, who is well known for his performances in films like Ponmaalai Pozhudhu and Kaalidas also took to Twitter to wish the 23-year-old. Aadhav tweeted writing, "Many more happy returns of the day to you Sayyeshaa Have a great one #HBDSayyeshaa". Take a look:

@sayyeshaa Many more happy returns of the day to you Sayyeshaa 🤗🌟🥳 Have a great one 💫😁#HBDSayyeshaa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) August 12, 2020

Check out wishes from other celebrity friends below:

@sayyeshaa darlinggg happy happy birthday dear 🤗❤️ time flies! Hope to see u soon — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) August 12, 2020

Wishing a Verrrry Happppyyyy Bdayyyyy @sayyeshaa ...loads of more successes, good health and happiness always! 🎉💐🌈💞🎁🥳🎂💫#HappyBirthdaySayyesha — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 12, 2020

Happy Birthday @sayyeshaa Have a fabulous one. Hoping to catch up when all this is over 😁#HappyBirthdaySayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/BvhYkqMXJP — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 12, 2020

Happy Birthday @sayyeshaa #HappyBirthdaySayyeshaa , one of the finest dancers & a talented actor. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead #Sayyeshaa💐💐💐 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) August 12, 2020

