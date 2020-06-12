Seema Vineeth Says She Will Be Taking Maala Partvathy's Son To Court; Explains Why

Makeup artist Seema Vineeth, who had accused south Indian actor Maala Parvathy's son Ananthakrishnan for sending her explicit messages and nudes, has issued another statement. According to reports by a media portal, Seema Vineeth received an apology from Ananthakrishnan but is still going to take the matter to court. The makeup artist explained her reasons to a media portal.

Why did Seema Vineeth accuse Maala Parvathy's son?

Earlier this week, Seema Vineeth had accused actor Maala Parvathy's son of sending her explicit messages and nudes on her social media profile and had decided to take the case to the court. When the news reached Maala Parvathi, she had called Seema and apologised for the whole incident. Maala Parvathi had further told Seema that she would not support her son in this matter and had advised her to take the legal course.

Maala Pavathi's response

However, later Maala Parvathy had made claims that she had filed a police complaint and had heard that Seema was willing to compromise if she gets compensation. Maala had also said that her son had said that those conversations between him and Seema were consensual and mutual. However, Maala Parvathi, who is a feminist and an activist, had told a media portal that she would not support her son in this matter whatsoever.

Seeing Maala Parvathy make such claims, Seema told a media portal that she had never asked for monetary benefits, directly or indirectly. Further, Seema said that in the past also, she had not remained silent over such matters, hence she revealed the name of the actor’s son. In recent reports, Seema has told a media portal that she shall take legal actions against Ananthakrishnan for sending her explicit messages.

Ananthakrishnan's apology to Seema Vineeth

According to reports from a media portal, Seema received an apology message sent to her by Ananthakrishnan. Reportedly, the message read that he was deeply sorry if he hurt her at any time as he had no intentions to do so. Further, in the apology message, Ananthakrishnan had reportedly said that he hopes Seema understands that he never had intentions to hurt her or her sentiments.

Reasons why Seema Vineeth is taking legal action

Seema Vineeth explained to a media portal why is she taking legal action despite having received an apology from Ananthakrishnan. She said that she is doing so as she is being accused of asking for compensation. She further said that Maala Parvathi has also accused her of being in a relationship with her son for a year, which is not true.

Seema also added to her statements that how can a woman in Maala’s position say something so irresponsibly. Seema further said that making such claims in order to protect her son makes things look consensual when they were not. Hence she needs to take legal action to get these things clarified.

Image credits: Seema Vineeth Instagram

