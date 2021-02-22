Seetimaarr Teaser Released: A Sneak Peek Into An Electrifying Performance By Gopichand

Gopichand is one of the prolific Telugu actors who is best known for his spectacular performances in his action films. Gopichand’s new movie Seetimaarr is a much-awaited sports action film which is based on a popular sport, Kabaddi. Seetimaarr teaser was recently released which showcased a spectacular performance by Gopichand with a promise to deliver an action-packed movie. Watch Seetimaarr teaser and read ahead to know about Seetimaarr cast members.

Seetimaarr teaser

Gopichand’s new movie Seetimaarr’s teaser was recently released online and is all set to cross the mark of 5 lakh views. In the Seetimaarr teaser, Gopichand can be seen in the role of a sports coach of a girls’ kabaddi team who manages to take his team to a national level Kabaddi tournament overcoming the hurdles set by the villain of the film. The teaser also showcases the mind-blowing performances of the entire cast of the film.

Netizens were thrilled to watch Gopichand’s new movie’s teaser and mentioned in the comments how it looked promising and added how they were eagerly waiting for Gopichand’s new movie. Some of them also stated how the movie will surely be a huge hit. Many fans stated how Gopichand was a power star and added how his screen presence in the teaser was power-packed. Check out some of the fans’ reactions to the Seetimaarr teaser and see how they were delighted to watch it.

Seetimaarr cast

Seetimaarr release date has been set for April 2, 2021, and many of the popular actors will be seen in the movie. Apart from Gopichand, other Seetimaarr cast members include actors namely Tamannaah, Digangana Suryavanshi, Rahman, Bhumika Chawla, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Arora, Bhumika Chawla, Posani Krishna Murali, Akhil Sarthak and Rohit Pathak. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the movie was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production got delayed.

Gopichand’s movies

Gopichand has a huge list of amazing movies in which he has essayed some of the most iconic roles of his career. Some of Gopichand’s movies include Jayam, Yagnam, Raraju, Ranam, Ontari, Wanted, Golimaar, Mogudu, Goutham Nanda, Lakshyam, Varsham, Souryam, Tholi Valapu, Nijam, Sahasam and many others.

