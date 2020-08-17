Selvaraghavan Shares First Look Of 'Saani Kaayidham' Which Marks His Acting Debut; See

Selvaraghavan is all set to debut in his upcoming film Saani Kaayidham. The director is known for producing several hits over the years and therefore fans of the director have been excited to watch him act for the first time. The makers of Saani Kaayidham have released the first look poster for Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh's Saani Kaayidham.

The announcement of the first look poster has gotten fans even more excited for the film as it pairs the two personalities together for the film. Keerthy Suresh is known for her versatility throughout her films with her most recent hit being “Penguin”. Selvaraghavan too has given rise to tremendous anticipation among fans as he will be stepping up as an actor for the first time.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Saani Kaayidham. In the caption, he mentioned that Saani Kaayidham will be his new adventure. He then expressed that he is both happy and excited to be a part of an amazing film such as Saani Kaayidham.

The actor then went on to praise the amazing team who put in their effort to make the film. He then revealed the film's first look for his followers on social media. Fans were delighted with the announcement and were equally excited to watch Selvaraghavan act for the first time.

The poster of the film did not feature the faces of the two primary characters, which are Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan. However, an intense background surrounded the two main characters. The duo can be seen standing tall, ahead of a supposed crowd with a van in front of them.

Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh can be seen wielding weapons in their hand as if they were preparing for a fight. The duo looked fearless in the poster and the buzz for Saani Kaayidham heightened from thereon.

Keerthy Suresh too shared the picture on her social media handle and mentioned that she was very happy to have worked with Selvaraghavan. She thanked the makers of the film for the opportunity and also mentioned how excited she was for the film to finally arrive. Fans of the actors and artists too await the release of the film.

