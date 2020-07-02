Shruti Haasan Gives Sneak Peek Into Her 'shoot Day' As She Resumes Work; See Pic

On Wednesday evening, Shruti Haasan gave a sneak-peek into how her 'Shoot day' looked like. As seen in the photo shared by Shruti on her Instagram story, the diva looks all decked up with some heavy makeup on. Even though the picture is a little blur, Haasan looks stunning in red kimono. Take a look.

Meanwhile, recently Shruti Haasan shared an adorable childhood picture of herself in which she is seen laughing away to glory, with one of her friends. By the looks of it, the picture is from the actor's schooling days, as the duo is seen donning similar pink uniforms. Shruti also penned an amusing caption that read, "Laughing since the 90s watching people fall into the traps I set for them."

Actors resume shooting

A lot of Bollywood actors have now begun shooting for their respective ventures. Only recently, actor Aftab Shivdasani's pictures surfaced on the internet as he was spotted shooting for his web series, Poison 2, in Mira Road. Not only Bollywood actors but many stars from the television industry too have resumed shooting with utmost precautions. BTS pictures of Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha among others in no time went viral.

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's directorial, Devi, alongside Kajol. The film is co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. Devi chronicles the story of nine different women. Devi also features Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni, among others. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is all set for the release of her upcoming flick, Krack.

The movie marks her return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. While the film was expected to hit the screens this year, no official announcement has been made about the release date of the film due to the pandemic. Shruti Haasan also will be seen in the film titled Laabam, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu and Kalaiyarasan.

