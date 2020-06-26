Shruti Haasan Uploads Quirky Post On Her IG, Calls It 'wild' Thursday Night

Shruti Hassan recently took to her Instagram to upload a collage of selfies. The star can be seen in different moods in the collage. The post was quirky and so was its caption. Check out the post:

Shruti Hassan uploaded a collage of four selfies on her Instagram handle. The pictures featured the actor's quirky expressions, along with a smiling face. The star also had her hair pulled back and was seen sporting a cold-shoulder top.

In the first snap, Shruti Hassan is seen looking straight into the camera and has dreamy eyes. She has her hand placed near her mouth and giving her fans quite a dreamy look. In the second snap, Shruti's made a funny face. Shruti is seen raising her upper lip to form a funny pose. Her eyes also look quiet haywire and the picture is extremely quirky. In these two snaps, the star shows her versatility to go from serious to funny in moments.

In the third snap, Shruti Hassan has made a duck face. The actor's eyes are wide open but are haywire again. The last snap is a normal selfie. Shruti looks into the camera sideways and smiles. In her background the wall and a bit of furniture visible as well.

The star hopes everyone is doing well and taking care

Shruti also added a fun caption to the post. The star said how she was at home and oiling her hair when she decided to have some fun with a fancy ring light. The actor then joked that Thursday nights are wild and wished that everyone was doing well. She completed her caption by stating that she hoped everyone was entertaining themselves and falling in love with themselves a little bit more every day. Here's her caption - At home , oil in my hair , fancy ring light and fleeting thoughts and moods - THURSDAY NIGHTS are wild (laughing face emoji) I hope everyone is doing well and I hope you’re entertaining yourself and falling in love with yourself a little bit more everyday.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Hassan's Instagram

