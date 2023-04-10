Shruti Haasan Wants Filmmakers To Do Away With Snow Dance Sequences

Shruti Haasan made a request to all the filmmakers. The Waltair Veerayya star said during a recent interview that filmmakers should try to avoid sequences featuring actresses dancing in the snow. She added that she personally feels it is challenging, adding that filmmakers should stop incorporating such scenes in movies.

A clip from Haasan’s latest interview has been going viral on Twitter. She said that while male actors can be comfortable in a jacket in the snow, it was not possible for actresses. She concluded by saying that she wants to issue a petition, asking filmmakers to put a stop to the practice of shooting dance sequences in the snow. Check out the clip below.

“I don’t like dancing in the snow. It’s really difficult and the hero can wear a jacket. We don’t even have a jacket, coat, shawl, absolutely nothing,” said Shruti Haasan, adding, “Just have to wear a blouse and saree in the snow. I would like to make a petition, a request and ask people to stop doing that. I just did recently (one song).”

Recently, Shruti Haasan appeared in the music video for the song Sridevi CHiranjeevi. The song also features Tollywood star Chiranjeevi. While Shruti danced to the song wearing a white and blue saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, Chiranjeevi appeared in a rather warm outfit.

Shruti Haasan’s recent projects

Shruti Haasan kickstarted 2023 with two releases. While she appeared as the female lead in the film Veera Simha Reddy, she also starred alongside Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya. Shruti is set to appear opposite Prabhas in Salaar, for which she has also finished shooting. While the film releases later this year, the actress is also looking forward for the shooting and release of The Eye, which is her English web series.