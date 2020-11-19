Simbu's 'Maanaadu' Poster Released Ahead Of First Look Launch On Nov 21

Simbu’s first poster from Maanaadu is finally out. In this Maanaadu poster, Simbu is seen in a brand new avatar and his look compliments the film’s overall political storyline. The highly anticipated film's release date is yet to be revealed but Simbu has confirmed that its first look will be released on November 21, 2020.

Simbu’s Maanaadu poster finally out

Simbu has been working on Maanaadu for the past few months. The cast and crew began the shooting of the film recently in Puducherry. But now, fans have finally received the first glimpse of the highly anticipated film’s poster. Simbu released Maanaadu’s first poster on social media.

In this poster, Simbu is praying while people around him are engaged in riots. As mentioned earlier. Maanaadu is a political drama film, hence this poster gives a glimpse of the film’s story. Moreover, the poster also reads, “Stand what is right even if it means standing alone”. Take a look at Simbu’s Maanaadu poster here.

As mentioned earlier, the Maanaadu cast and crew recently started the film’s shoot in Puducherry. Since the pandemic is still going on, the shooting is being continued under strict health protocols. According to Indian Express’ report, a doctor has also been hired on set to improve the immunity of the film’s team.

But before, the film could go on floors, Simbu reportedly had a disagreement with the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi. According to the above-mentioned media portal’s report, Kamatchi had accused Simbu of being unprofessional. This spat between the lead actor and the film’s producer led to Kamatchi wanting to replace Simbu altogether from the film.

But soon Simbu and Suresh Kamatchi sorted out their differences. In Maanaadu, Simbu is playing the role of Abdul Khaaliq. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Simbu has been sweating it out in the gym for this political drama film. He has reportedly lost close to 20 kg for this role. Furthermore, Simbu has been following a strict workout regime and a pre-planned diet to maintain his shape. Moving on, Simbu is not the only big Kollywood star associated with this film. SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, Kalyani Priyadarshini, and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Dany are also part of the Maanaadu movie cast.

