South Movie Releases Like 'Soorarai Pottru' & Others That Are Delayed Due To COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has spread far and wide leading to severe lockdowns in many countries. India is under lockdown due to COVID-19, which has led to the postponement of major movies, including several South Indian movies. South movies like Master, Nishabdham, Soorarai Pottru, etc have their release dates postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Listed below are details on upcoming South movie releases that were delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak:

READ:Katrina Kaif's South Movies Like 'Malliswari' And 'Allari Pidugu' Are Worth-watching

List of South Indian movies' release delayed due to COVID 19 outbreak

READ:'Arjun Reddy' To 'Singam' - Here's A List Of South Movies That Were Remade In Hindi

1) Soorarai Pottru

This is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film is expected to release on the 1st of May 2020, but with the recent outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, the dates might be pushed further.

READ:After Rajinikanth, Now Suriya Unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' Aircraft With Cause; See Pics

2) Master

Master is an upcoming 2020 Tamil film. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto. The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The flick was supposed to release on April 9, 2020, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed. The new date of the film's release is not out as of now.

READ:Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

3) Nishabdham

Nishabdham is an upcoming Indian thriller flick directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role alongside other actors like Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. The film was supposed to release on April 2, 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures, it had to be postponed. The new date of the film is not out as of now.

READ:Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru's First Song Veyyon Silli Has THIS Unique Promotion Ploy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.