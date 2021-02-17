Sree Vishnu's Film 'Bhala Thandanana' Launched With Pooja Ceremony; See Pics

Sree Vishnu is one of the prominent actors in regional Indian cinema who recently shared some thrilling news with his fans about one of his upcoming projects. The actor gave an amazing glimpse of his upcoming movie Bhala Thandanana’s puja ceremony as they commenced the shooting of the film. The entire Bhala Thandanana cast was seen at the pooja ceremony with happy faces, all set to begin with the filming. Have a look at what Sree Vishnu posted online for all the fans.

Bhala Thandanana's pooja photos

The Prema Ishq Kaadhal actor recently took to his Twitter handle and posted the details of his upcoming project, Bhala Thandanana, and added beautiful pictures from the pooja ceremony on the sets. In the post, he added how he was super excited to kickstart the shoot for Bhala Thandanana and mentioned how it was being directed by one of his favourite directors, Chaitanya Dantuluri under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram production house. Sree Vishnu also stated in his Twitter post that the music of Bhala Thandanana will be given by Mani Sharma and then added the link of a video flashing the names of Bhala Thandanana cast members along with a piece of background music. In the end, the actor tagged some of the Bhala Thandanana cast members including some of the significant members of the movie namely Catherine Tresa, Garuda Ram and Sai Korrapati.

Sree Vishnu’s Twitter post received numerous reactions from his fans who wished him good luck for his upcoming movie. Many of his fans took to his post and stated how the movie looked interesting and they were eagerly waiting for its release. One of the fans also stated how he was sure that he would like the movie as he already loved the cast members of the film. He further stated how Sree Vishnu was stealing the minds of the audiences with his movies. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sree Vishnu’s latest Twitter post.

Very interesting project.. Wishing you good luck bro..👍🏻#BhalaThandanana — Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) February 16, 2021

All the best anna.ide speed maintain chey — ramu (@Jonaskhanwald23) February 16, 2021

🤩🤩🤩 — Satya dinesh (@Satyadinesh7) February 16, 2021

All the very best Anna

Title iss soo interesting 👍👌 — Varun Tej Shivaa #Ghani🥊 (@IamShivaMegaFan) February 16, 2021



Sree Vishnu’s movies

Sree Vishnu has appeared in several movies and gradually gained popularity for his spectacular acting skills. Some of his finest movies include Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Second Hand, Maa Abbayi, Brochevarevarura, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Needi Naadi Oke Katha, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Naa Ishtam and many others.

