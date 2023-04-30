SS Rajamouli Responds To Anand Mahindra's Request: I Tried So Hard...

SS Rajamouli is known for making movies based on Indian history and primate civilisation. He recently got a request to make one such movie from business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra reposted pictures from the Indus Valley Civilisation and asked SS Rajamouli to consider making a film on the civilisation.

Anand Mahindra shared a couple of illustrations from the Indus Valley Civilisation. Posting the pictures, the businessman commented that they spark imagination and bring history alive. He wrote in his tweet, “These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…”

Anand Mahindra shared the pictures requesting SS Rajamouli director to make a movie on it. The RRR director replied to his Tweet sharing an anecdote that inspired him to work on a movie based on Indus Valley Civilisation. He shared that the idea came to him when he was shooting for the movie Magadheera.

In his tweet, SS Rajamouli shared that while he was shooting for a movie in Gujarat's Dholavira, he came across a tree that was very ancient and had turned into a fossil. He then revealed that the idea of the movie came to him at the time and why he could not go through with it. His tweet read, “Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission.”

Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!!



SS Rajamouli’s last directorial outing was with the movie RRR. Released in March 2022, RRR has gained massive success and global recognition. The latest achievement of the movie has been the Oscar win for the song Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli is currently working on the untitled film SSMB29. The movie stars Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also be part of the film. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.