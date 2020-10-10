SS Rajamouli's Rare Photo With Jr NTR From Sets Of His Debut Movie 'Student No 1'; See Pic

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, a few months ago, shared an unseen picture with actor Jr NTR from the sets of his debut film, Student No. 1. The unseen photo has SS Rajamouli explaining Jr NTR a scene. Sharing the picture, Rajamouli wrote: "From the sets of #StudentNo1, it's been 17 years since my first film's release. Digging the Nostalgia, @jrntr and I, both have bloomed a bit :) How time flies!" (sic). Interestingly, Student No. 1 completed 19 years of its release a few months ago.

Student No. 1, starring Jr NTR and Gajala in the lead is a coming-of-age action thriller. The movie marked the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR's first commercial success. Student No. 1 narrates the tale of a young man who pursues a college degree to win the trust of his father. The film also features Rajiv Kanakala, Brahmanandam, Ali, Sudha, among others in prominent roles.

Student No. 1 released in 2001 to positive reviews. The movie is reported to be a commercial success. Interestingly, the SS Rajamouli-directorial was remade into Tamil and Oriya. In Tamil, the Jr NTR starrer was remade with the same title, whereas in Oriya it was titled Mate Ta Love Helare.

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR reunite for RRR

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR will be reuniting for the historic-drama RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, is based on the life of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also features actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, among others, in prominent roles.

RRR, based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, went on floors last year. The shooting of the film was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a few days ago, the shooting for the film commenced with the primary cast. The movie produced by D V V Danayya under his production banner. RRR is expected to hit the marquee in January 2021.

