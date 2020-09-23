Subodh Bhave Announces He's Deleting His Twitter Account; Thanks Fans For Love And Support

Subodh Bhave is one of the most popular Marathi actors. He is also known to be very active on his social media platforms. He is often seen sharing updates about his movies and TV shows on his social media and also interacts with his fans through the platforms. Subodh Bhave recently took his social media fans by surprise with a big announcement. In said announcement, popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave has revealed that he will be deleting his Twitter account.

Subodh Bhave deletes Twitter account

Subodh Bhave took to his official Twitter account and shared that he would be deleting it. He did not share the reason behind his action. In his tweet, he thanked everyone for their love and support. He further said take care and be happy. Subodh Bhave’s tweet read as, “आपल्या सर्वांच प्रेम आणि आशीर्वाद मिळाला त्याबद्दल धन्यवाद. मी माझा ट्विटर अकाउंट डिलिट करतो आहे. काळजी घ्या ,मस्त रहा! जय महाराष्ट्र जय हिंद” (Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings. I am deleting my Twitter account. Take care, stay happy! Jai Maharashtra Jai Hind) Here is a look at Subodh Bhave’s Twitter

Subodh Bhave's Tweet

आपल्या सर्वांच प्रेम आणि आशीर्वाद मिळाला त्याबद्दल धन्यवाद.

मी माझा ट्विटर अकाउंट डिलिट करतो आहे.

काळजी घ्या ,मस्त रहा!

जय महाराष्ट्र

जय हिंद🙏🙏🙏 — Subodh Bhave (@subodhbhave) September 23, 2020

While he has announced that he is deleting it, the account and all tweets do continue to be active. Perhaps this means that he will no longer be using it. Subodh Bhave has 94.6k followers and has been on the platform since January 2010.

Fans react to Subodh Bhave's Tweet

Subodh Bhave is known for his notable movies like in films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Lokmanya-Ek Yugpurush among others. As soon as he shared this update, a lot of his fans replied to this tweet asking about the reason. One such netizen tweeted, “का? चूकीच्या गोष्टी घडत असतील तर त्या टाळण्यापेक्षा सुधरा किंवा दुर्लक्ष करा. परंतु तुमचे ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स निखळ प्रेम करतात त्यांना का शिक्षा?” (Why? If there is any wrongdoing happening then one should make it better or ignore it rather than to avoid it but why punish your loving followers on Twitter). Several fans also told him to ignore the trolls and not to delete his account. Here is a look at some of the reactions on Subodh Bhave’s Twitter

का? चूकीच्या गोष्टी घडत असतील तर त्या टाळण्यापेक्षा सुधरा किंवा दुर्लक्ष करा. परंतु तुमचे ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स निखळ प्रेम करतात त्यांना का शिक्षा? — Anagha Acharya - अनघा आचार्य (@AnaghaAcharya) September 23, 2020

अकाउंट डिलीट करण्याअगोदर तुम्ही सर्व लोकांचे reply वाचून घ्या नक्कीच मनपरिवर्तन होईल. फालतू लोक फक्त आपल्यावर टीका करण्यासाठीच ठेवले आहेत त्यांना दुर्लक्ष करा.



बाकी आम्हाला तुमची गरज आहे इथं. — अतुल (@AtulAmrutJ) September 23, 2020

सुबोधजी, कृपया मुळीच असं करू नका. चांगल्या माणसांची सगळीकडेच खूप आवश्यकता आहे. इथंही.

कारण माहित नाही. पण ट्रोलिंग हे कारण असेल तर दुर्लक्ष करा.

ही 'समाज' माध्यमंच त्यामुळे समाजात असतात तशाच काही अपप्रवृत्तीही असणारच. काहींचं गैरवर्तन नकोसं. पण चांगल्या माणसांमुळे संतुलन टिकतं. — Tulsidas V. Bhoite 🌸 (@TulsidasBhoite) September 23, 2020

Most recent news about Subodh Bhave

Subodh Bhave had recently been tested positive for COVID-19. He had shared this news with his fans on social media. He, along with his elder son and wife, were positive for the virus. The actor was under home quarantine and had said that they are undergoing treatment as he urged everyone to take care and stay safe. Here is a look at Subodh Bhave’s health update.

