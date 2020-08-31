Subodh Bhave Tests Positive For COVID-19; Sneha Wagh & Others Wish Him 'speedy Recovery'

Hrudayanatar actor Subodh Bhave has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The famous Marathi actor took to social media to share the news with his fans. In the post shared by the actor, he wrote that his wife Manjiri and elder son Kanha along with him have been home quarantined as the first step to cure the disease.

Subodh Bhave tests positive for COVID-19

While mentioning that they have decided to be treated at home, the Balgandharva actor also wrote that they are receiving all the necessary medical treatment and assured fans that the process is carried out under ‘doctor’s supervision’. Along with it, Subodh urged all his fans to stay protected and follow all the precautionary measures properly. He concluded his statement, saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Mourya’.

à¤®à¥€,à¤®à¤‚à¤œà¤¿à¤°à¥€ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤ à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤²à¤—à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¿à¤˜à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥€ à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¤£ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡.

à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤˜à¤°à¥€à¤š à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¤à¤ƒà¤²à¤¾ quarantine à¤•à¤°à¥‚à¤¨ à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤à¤²à¥‡ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡.

à¤¤à¤œà¥à¤œà¥à¤ž à¤¡à¥‰ à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤—à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤‰à¤ªà¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤ à¤†à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤.

à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤¸à¤—à¤³à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤³à¤œà¥€ à¤˜à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾.

à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Subodh Bhave (@subodhbhave) August 31, 2020

Celebrities wish Subodh Bhave’s speedy recovery

As soon as the news was shared online by the Katyar Kaljar Ghusali actor, many Marathi celebs poured in messages of a speedy recovery for him. Coffee Ani Barach Kahi actor Suyash Tilak asked Subodh to “Get well soon”, while Teecha Baap Tyacha Baap actor Shruti Marathe and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Vera fame Sneha Wagh asked Subodh to “Take care”.

Pranali Ghogare, who is known for her stint in Fastey Fasaatey, wrote she is hoping and praying for his family to heal soon. Even prominent television faces like Amruta Khanvilkar and Prachi Shah Pandya wished for him to have a ‘speedy recovery’. Take a look at the celeb reactions here:

Subodh Bhave’s professional front

On the work front, Subodh has starred in two Marathi films, this year. Directed by Milind Lele, AB Anni CD is a comedy flick starring Subodh Bhave and Vikram Gokhale. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two playschool friends who meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party. Legendary Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the film.

Along with this, the actor was also seen in Amol Shetge directed Vijeta. This Marathi language sports drama follows the life story of a coach and his athletic team who are preparing themselves to win a gold medal for Maharashtra. Their coach trains his team to focus on their mental strength rather than physical.

