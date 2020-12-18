Sudha Kongara Movies, Net-worth And Other Details About The 'Paava Kadhaigal' Director

'Paava Kadhaigal' director Sudha Kongara has been amazing with her unique storytelling style and concepts. The director grew up watching Mani Ratnam films and later joined him in his filmmaking. With many sensational hits like - Irudhi Suttru., Guru, Saala Khadoos and more, Sudha Kongara is on a roll. Read more to take a closer look at Sudha Kongara's life and her work:

Sudha Kongara's early life and education

Sudha Kongara was born on 5 June 1972 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In an interview with The Hindu, the actor mentioned that she grew up in Chennai and always loved the city. Later on, she graduated from Women's Christian College, Madras with a degree in History and Mass Communications. In the same interview, the director added that she always liked watching Mani Ratnam films and decided that she would be her mentor.

Sudha Kongara's movies

Sudha's first movie release was as a screen-writer. The film was Mitr, My Friend (2002) and was directed by Revathi who was also debuting as a director. The film cast Shobhana as Lakshmi, Nasser Abdullah as Prithvi & Preeti Vissa as Divya. The film was very successful and was loved by critics and fans.

She then debuted with Drohi (2010). The film was not only directed but written by her. It cast Srikanth as Sami Srinivasan, Vishnu as Karunakaran & Poorna as Malar. The film once again received positive reviews. Her next film was - Irudhi Suttru (2016). The film cast Madhavan as Prabhu Selvaraj, Ritika Singh as Ezhil Madhi, Mumtaz Sorcar as Luxmi & Nassar as "Punch" Pandian. The film was about sports and was loved by fans.

Her most recent film is Soorarai Pottru (2020). The film casts Suriya as Nedumaaran Rajangam (Maara), Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami & Aparna Balamurali as Sundari "Bommi" Nedumaaran. The film was yet another success and made huge splashes in the media. She also has an upcoming movie Paava Kadhaigal which will stream on Netflix. The cast of the movie includes Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Bhavani Sre, Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Hari, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Simran.

Sudha Kongara's family

Though not much is known about Sudha Kongara & her family. Her daughter Uttra got married to Vignesh in a private ceremony in a star hotel in Chennai recently in November. Reports added that Sudha Kongara's net worth is around $1 Million - $5 Million as cited by Celebs Age Wiki.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

