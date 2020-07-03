Sufiyum Sujatayum Cast's Net Worth Will Make The Actors Go 'Alhamdulillah'

Sufiyum Sujatayum has become one of the first Malayalam movies to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been received well by fans and critics alike. Sufiyum Sujatayum's plot deals with the life of a Hindu girl (Aditi Rao Hydari) who falls in love with the mystical personality of Sufi and his peculiar practices. However, their perfect love story is perturbed by Aditi Rao Hydari's family, who believe that religion will act as a hindrance in their respective lives. They speculate that their daughter's faith will be changed without their knowledge. So, they decide to get her married to a groom from their belief and culture. Read on to know the net worth of Sufiyum Sujatayum cast.

Sufiyum Sujatayum cast net worth

Aditi Rao Hydari’s net worth

Aditi Rao Hydari’s primary source of income comes from her acting roles and also through brands endorsement. Aditi Rao Hydari’s net worth is $8 Million which when converted in rupees, is around Rs 60 Crores. Along with acting, Aditi Rao Hydari has been involved in many brand endorsements as well. These also include print advertisements for companies that have a good reputation. One of the most famous brands in endorses is Maaza.

Read Also | Dev Mohan Reveals Most Challenging Part Of Playing A Sufi Saint In 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'

Jayasurya Net worth

Jayasurya is an Indian actor, film producer, playback singer who works in the Malayalam film industry. The actor started his career in the year 1998. He has worked in popular films like Thrissur Pooram, Aadu, Pretham, and Njan Marykutty.

According to a leading media portal, Jayasurya’s net worth is around Rs 90 crores. Reportedly, the actor owns several assets, which include a twin villa, a flat and several luxury cars. The actor also charges money from brand endorsements and various ad commercials.

Read Also | Vijay Sethupathi Reveals That His Role In 'Master' is 'pure Evil'; Read Here

Dev Mohan Net worth

Dev Mohan who plays a pivotal role in this film has made his acting debut with Sufiyum Sujatayum. The actor has gained a decent fan following and was well-received by fans and critics. Before films, Dev Mohan used to model for several brands and magazines. Reportedly, Dev Mohan’s net worth is around Rs 20 Lakh.

Read Also | Shamna Kasim’s Abduction Attempt Foiled By Kerala Police, 8 Accused Arrested

Details about Sufiyum Sujatayum

This film marks Aditi Rao Hydari’s return to Malayalam cinema after 14 years. Sufiyum Sujatayum cast includes actor Jayasurya and Dev Mohan and Siddiqui, who play pivotal roles in the movie. The movie is starrer is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame.

Read Also | 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Trailer: Jayasurya And Aditi Narrate A Mystical Tale Of Eternal Love

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Dev Mohan Instagram, Amazon Prime Video Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.