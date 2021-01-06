'Sufna' Movie's Shooting Location: Ammy Virk & Tania Filmed In A Village In Sri Ganganagar

Sufna is a Punjabi romantic drama starring Ammy Virk and Tania. The film is helmed and written by filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu. The film follows the story of a young man Jagjeet who falls in love with a cotton picker, Teg. Bankrolled by Panj Paani Films, Sufna also features Jagjeet Sandhu, Jasmin Bajwa and Seema Kaushal in supporting roles. The film marks Tania's lead role debut and released on Feb 14, 2020. Read ahead and take a look at Sufna movie's shooting location.

Sufna shooting location:

The shooting of Sufna movie took place in a small village in Sri Ganganagar, located in the state of Rajasthan. This is the northernmost city of Rajasthan. It also falls on the border of Punjab states and the international border of India and Pakistan. Sri Ganganagar was named after Maharaja Shri Ganga Singh Bahadur. He was the Maharaja of Bikaner. This planned city is also known as the food basket of Rajasthan.

Writer and director Jagdeep Sidhu started writing the story of Sufna in July 2019. The principal photography began in October 2019. After two months of shooting in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the shooting of Sufna movie was wrapped on December 19, 2019.

Before the shooting of Sufna movie began in October 2019, the lead actor Tania visited the Sufna movie's shooting location in Sri Ganganagar, Rajashtan. She visited the village to learn about its lifestyle, culture, customs, outfits, body language. Tania also revealed that she tried enacting the local language used in the village. After the film's release, Tania took to her Instagram and shared a video of her meeting the locals of the village.

Dressed like a townie, the star was seen applying cow dung to the wall. In this video, she joked and asked the viewers to contact her for redoing their walls. Sharing the post on social media, Tania wrote, "Before the shoot i visited a village, to see the lifestyle, culture, customs, outfits, body language and tried to copy the accent also. ❤️Teg❤️ #sufna". Take a look at Tania's Instagram video.

