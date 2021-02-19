Suriya Covid-free, Says Actor's Close Friend Rajsekar Pandian; Out Of Quarantine Now

Rajsekar Pandian a close friend of Actor Suriya tweeted early morning on Friday, Feb 19, that his friend has tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing for the same and being treated for it at home. The actor was quarantined at home after initially being taken to a hospital. Rajsekar Pandian is also Suriya's business partner, and along with the actor's brother Karthi and Joytika are part of 2D Entertainment.

Rajeskar tweeted, "#AnbanaFans Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl (sic)."

Suriya's Diagnosis

Last week on Feb 7, actor Suriya took to Twitter late at night and wrote in Tamil and confirmed that he has been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus but added that he was getting proper medical care & treatment and there is nothing to worry about. The actor said he can't live paralyzed with fear but still safety is important and proper measures should be taken to be cautious. One must still take all necessary precaution as the scare and spread of coronavirus is still out there lurking.

His translated tweet is, "I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side (sic)."

Also Read: Suriya's Upcoming Film With Pandiraj Commences Its Shoot, Fans Trend The Film On Twitter

Also Read: DYK Jyothika Tutored Suriya To Learn Hindi During His Bollywood Debut In Rakhta Charitra

Love from Fans

After his tweet fans from all over started hashtag trend #GetWellSoonSURIYAanna.

Anna is a Tamil word affectionately used for a elder person. Many people from film industry wished for his speedy recovery. Suriya's brother Karthi who's also an actor tweeted on Feb 11 "Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! (sic)."

Also Read: Remember When Suriya Made His Singing Debut With A Commercial? Here's More

Also Read: Did You Know Suriya Was Mentored By Late Actor Raghuvaran In His Early Days?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.