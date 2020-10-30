Tamannah Bhatia Reveals Her 'muscle Recovery' Meal After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Tamannah Bhatia has gained massive fan following in recent years, especially after her role in the movie Baahubhali. Tamannah Bhatia's Instagram gives a lot of updates of her life to her fans. The actor was recently tested positive for COVID-19. Read more details about Tamannah Bhatia's health here.

Tamannah Bhatia's 'muscle recovery' meal after her Covid bout

The Baahubali actor, on Instagram, recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor updated her fans through an Instagram post on her handle that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19, soon after which on October 5 she posted that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well and was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

In order to recover, Tamannah is following a diet to regain her muscle strength. The actor posted a story on her Instagram handle today. A photograph of her plate can be seen in this story, which contains Moong Daal Chillas and Shakshuka eggs. The actor tagged Luke Coutinho and Shimpli Patil in her story, the two are popular diet and lifestyle experts. Tamannah definitely seems to be prepared to regain all the lost muscles after her COVID-19 bout and becoming healthy again. See her story here:

Tamannah quickly bounced back and recovered. After being quarantined for a few days the actor returned home on October 14. Tamannah Bhatia's Instagram is proof that the actor is now steadily recovering. On October 20, the actor took to her Instagram handle and had an 'ask me anything' repartee with her fans. One of the most common questions asked to Tamannaah Bhatia was, 'How is your health?'. The actor responded by telling her fans that she was doing much better now and has been using this time to rehabilitate.

Tamannah Bhatia's health was compromised due to the Coronavirus. Various studies have highlighted how the viral load may continue to have long-lasting symptoms such are fatigue and weakness. But the actor is determined to get as fit as she was before being taken down by COVID-19. Tamannah seems to be taking baby steps towards her recovery as mentioned in one of her IGTV workout video's caption. She trained with fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja. She can be seen doing warm-up exercises followed by mobility drills, squats, shoulder tap, knee push-ups, and bicycle crunches and with a little difficulty some push-ups as well.

Image Credits: @tamannaahspeaks

