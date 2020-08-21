Thala Ajith's Rare Photo From G Venket Ram's Old Photoshoot Surfaces On Internet; See Pic

Actor Thala Ajith's rare photo from an old photoshoot with G Venket Ram was recently shared by a social media user online. In the picture, Thala Ajith is posing on a bicycle. The photo clicked during the early days of Thala Ajith's acting career has managed to excite the netizens.

The photo was originally posted by photographer G Venket Ram on his social media in 2018. Sharing the same online, photographer G Venket Ram had written: "We would try some fun pictures in my studio sometime early 2000." (sic)

Here's Thala Ajith's rare photo:

Also Read | Will 'Mankatha 2' Be Made With Ajith And Vijay In The Lead Roles?

Fans react to Thala Ajith's rare photo

Back in the day, when the picture of Thala Ajith was posted online, it went viral, with netizens raving over the actor's look. While many loved Thala Ajith's casual look, the others liked the actor's fun demeanour. Here is how fans reacted to Thala Ajith's photoshoot with G Venket Ram.

Also Read | Thala Ajith Fans Celebrate The Star’s Milestone As He Completes 28 Years In The Industry

Also Read | Thala Ajith Enjoys Aeromodelling Session With Aravind Kamalanathan In This Old Video

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie, Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, and Abhirami Venkatachalam in the lead, is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). Interestingly, the movie marked Shraddha Srinath's return to Kollywood after a long hiatus. The Thala Ajith starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The H Vinoth directorial reportedly earned more than 100 crores worldwide at the box office.

Also Read | Thala Ajith Leaves Fans Stumped As He Skilfully Fixes A Model Aircraft; Watch

What's next for Thala Ajith?

Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. Reportedly, Thala Ajith was shooting for the film when the lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

The shooting of the film will soon commence in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Valimai marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.