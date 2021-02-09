Last Updated:

Vijay's Fans Celebrate 'Golden Day' As Actor's 'Master Selfie' Turns A Year Older

South actor Vijay Thalapathy's fans took the internet by storm as they recalled a Golden Day when the actor was shooting for his recent release Master.

Vijay

Popular South actor Thalapathy Vijay grabbed a spot in the trends on February 9's morning as his 'Master selfie' completed a year. A year back, Vijay was shooting for Master in the Neyveli coal mines along with Vijay Sethupathi. However, the shoot was interrupted by Income Tax officials, who came on the set of Master to question Vijay regarding tax evasion.

A few days later, when the team wrapped the schedule, Vijay climbed atop a van to wave at the thousands of fans waiting outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation factory. The actor later shared the selfie on his social media handle and wrote, "Thank You Neyveli". The Kollywood star's Neyveli selfie along with the crowd became the most retweeted tweet of 2020 with around 1 lakh 46 thousand retweets. 

Master Selfie turns 1

And, now as the Master selfie has turned a year older, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have taken over the trends once again. "#1YearOfMasterSelfie" has grabbed a spot in Twitter's trend list of India. While a section of fans recalled it as a golden day, others asserted that the single phone selfie picture is enough to show the stardom and fanbase of Vijay on social media. Meanwhile, a fan club proclaimed that the selfie is a symbol of Thalapathy reciprocating his purest form of love for his fans; another fan added that it was a real-life mass moment. Scroll down to check out what Thalapthy Vijay's fans have to say about it. 

 

Master cast & other details

Master was one of the most-awaited films of the year 2020. The multilingual film was scheduled to release in summer 2020. However, due to the on-going global pandemic, the release of the film was delayed. Along with Vijay and Vijay Thalapathy, the ensemble star cast of the film also has Malavika Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida and VJ Ramya, among others. The action-thriller released on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. 

 

 

