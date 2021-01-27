'The Fighter Man Singham 2' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And The Roles They Play

The Fighter Man Singham 2 is the dubbed version of Silukkuvarupatti Singam. The movie is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu and is produced by Vishnu Vishal who is also the lead actor. The movie was released on December 21, 2018. Leon James is the composer whereas Ruben as an editor, and Laxman Kumar is the cinematographer for the movie. Read further to know more about The Fighter Man Singham 2 cast.

The Fighter Man Singham 2 cast

Vishnu Vishal as Sathyamoorthy

Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Sathyamoorthy, who is a laid back constable in Silukkuvarupatti police station. He is, later on, promoted to sub-inspector. The actor rose to fame with psychological thriller Ratsasan which was released in the same year.

Regina Cassandra as Rajeshwari (Raaji)

Regina Cassandra plays the role of Rajeshwari who is the love interest of Sathyamoorty. She is playful in nature and doesn't love him back. Later on in the movie, she falls in love with him. The actor has won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Siva Manasulo Sruthi that was released in 2012.

P. Ravi Shankar as Cycle Shankar

P. Ravi Shankar is seen playing the role of Cycle Shankar. He is a rowdy don in Chennai who is being chased for murdering a police officer in public. The actor Ravi Shankar rose to fame with the 2011 film Kempe Gowda.

Karunakaran as PC Bhaskar

Karunakaran plays the role of PC Bhaskar who is appointed as the new constable in the police station. His main job is to assist the sub-inspector Sathyamoorty. The actor is known for his comedic roles and he got breakthrough in Soodhu Kavvum (2013) portraying the role of Arumai Pragasam.

This was the main cast of The Fighter Man Singham 2. Apart from them, the supporting actors were Yogi Babu, Anandraj, Livingston, Mansoor Ali Khan, Poster Nandakumar, Aadukalam Naren and many more. The film received a mixed reaction from the audience. One of the songs is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan which is titled, Dio Rio Diya.

