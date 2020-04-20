'The Priest' Director Jofin Shares Experience Of Working With Mammootty And Manju Warrier

The Priest director Jofin T Chacko in a recent media interview spilled the beans on working with Manju Warrier and Mammootty in his debut movie. He stated that it was an enriching experience to direct Mammootty and Manju Warrier. He also thanked his stars, as he could bring together two of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry together in The Priest. Interestingly, the upcoming film will mark Manju Warrier and Mammootty's first collaboration. Although many filmmakers have tried to bring the actors together for a film, however, due to some reason or other the film was shelved, or the actors got replaced.

In the media interview, The Priest director also revealed that Mammootty has wrapped-up his portions for the upcomer before the lockdown was imposed. Reportedly, Manju Warrier has a few days of shooting left, which the team is planning to shoot soon after the lockdown ends. Further in the interview, Jofin also talked about a scene from the movie that holds a special place in his heart. Although he did not reveal much, he revealed that the scene caused a stir on the sets.

The Priest, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, is reported to narrate a thrilling tale of a priest and his adventures. The Jofin T Chacko directorial also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B., and V N Babu under their banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations respectively.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty will be next seen in Santhosh Vishwanath's One. Thereafter, Mammotty will be seen in Amal Neerad's Bilal, Jofin T Chacko's The Priest, and K. Madhu's CBI 5. All of which is slated to hit the screens in the year ahead.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier also has Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.'s Chathur Mukham, Santosh Sivan's Jack N Jill, among others in her kitty. They are slated to hit the screens in the year ahead.

