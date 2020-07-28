Dhanush's Birthday: Here's How Much Time He Took To Write 'Kolaveri Di' Lyrics

Dhanush, the popular Tamil-language film industry actor, turns 37 today. The actor has also worked in Bollywood film Raanjhanaa which got immense popularity. Dhanush is a versatile personality, and apart from his acting chops, Dhanush is also producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer. The actor has delivered great tracks which were some of the memorable performances of his well-known career.

Dhanush is a popular name of Kollywood, and also made an impressive start with his Bollywood career with the director, Aanand L Rai in the year, 2013 and was garnered with the Filmfare Best Debut award. Before that, Dhanush had already gained popularity across the nation with his peppy song, Kolaveri Di. This track had received immense popularity being an instant hit with lots of love from all over the country and outside too.

This popular soundtrack was from the flick, 3, which also starred Shruti Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan in lead roles along with Dhanush. The popular actor had sung this smash-hit song and also penned the lyrics of this chartbuster track. Kolaveri Di had become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views on YouTube. As per reports, Kolaveri Di is a song that is immensely enjoyed by the audience even today. And the most surprising fact about this song is that Dhanush penned the lyrics of the song Kolaveri Di in just 6 minutes. Also, another interesting part of this song is that it just took 35 minutes to record the rough version of the song. This proves that the actor is definitely a multi-talented personality is indeed a creative brain.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the film Pattas, and will next be seen in Jagame Thandiram. This film is directed by Petta helmer Karthik Subbaraj and stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in key roles. Dhanush is also about to feature in a Bollywood film, and he will be resuming the shoot from October for that film. It is Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re also starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

As per reports, the film, Atrangi Re will be shot in places such as Madhurai, Mumbai, and Delhi. The film is co-written by Anand L Rai’s frequent collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. The music of Atrangi Re will be given by the composer, the Academy Award winner AR Rahman. While the lyricist of the soundtrack of the film will be Irshad Kamil.

