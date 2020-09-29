Tovino Thomas And Aishwarya Lekshmi To Reunite For 'Kaanekkaane', Helmed By Manu Ashokan

South Indian actors Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi are all set to team up again after their successful film Mayanadhi, which released in the year 2017. The duo will be working in the critically-acclaimed Uyare director Manu Ashokan’s second film, Kaanekkaane. Speaking about the developments, the director told Cinema Express that the team has successfully finished working on the screenplay by staying connected through conference calls.

Tovino and Aishwarya in Kaanekkaane

Actor Tovino Thomas is all set to star in an upcoming Manu Ashokan film, Kaanekkaane, alongside much-loved actor Aishwarya Lekshmi. The poster of the film was recently released by the team on various social media platforms and it has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The film will also feature actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rony David Raj, Prem Prakash, and Shruti Ramachandran in key roles.

The director of the film, Manu Ashokan spoke to Cinema Express, revealing details about the upcoming film and its concept. He said that his much-loved film Uyare was about the character Pallavi’s survival and in a way was connected to him as well. He also shed some light on how the entire world is currently on a path of survival with the pandemic in place.

With the COVID 19 related lockdown, the director said that there had been a sense of uncertainty over the next project and its making. He said that producer TR Shamsudheen came up with the idea but Manu was not very sure about the execution.

He said that he was initially doubtful about doing it as it would have been difficult for everyone to sit together in one place for a discussion. However, the producer was relentless and eventually, they managed to complete the full screenplay through several discussions over conference calls.

Read Tovino Thomas Shares Glimpses Of Son Tahaan's Baptism Ceremony

Also read Tovino Thomas' Net Worth Ready To Shoot Up As Minnal Murali's Teaser Receives Massive Love

For the film Kaanekkaane, director Manu Ashokan will be reuniting with the writing team, Bobby and Sanjay. The poster of the film showcases a blood-stained white cloth which has been lying amidst a few twigs and branches in a bushy area. The intriguing poster has created a ripple of excitement amongst Mollywood fans as they expect a good film from the team.

Read Tovino Thomas Begins Shooting For Rohith VS' 'Kala'; Shares Pictures From Puja Ceremony

Also read Tovino Thomas' 'kickass' Shirtless Pic As A Professional Boxer Is Impressing The Internet

Image Courtesy: Tovino Thomas and ajmal_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.