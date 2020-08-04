Tovino Thomas Unveils First Poster Of Rajisha Vijayan-Shine Tom Chacko Starrer 'Love'

Tovino Thomas, on Tuesday, August 4, released the first poster of forthcoming Malayalam movie, Love. The film, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, was one of the first Malayalam movies to start shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The forthcoming film is directed by Unda fame Khalid Rahman and bankrolled by Ashiq Usman.

Check out Love poster:

Happy to share the first look poster of #LOVE! All the best to #ShineTomChacko, #RajishaVijayan, #AshiqUsman, #KhalidRahman and the entire team!! 😊👍🏼 Posted by Tovino Thomas on Monday, 3 August 2020

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Has Been Appreciated For Playing Negative Roles In These Films

Tovino Thomas also wished the team of the forthcoming movie success and expressed that he is intrigued by the poster of the upcoming flick. Love, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, also has actors like Veena Nandakumar, Sudhy Kopa, Johny Antony, and Gokulan M S in pivotal roles. The Khalid Rahman-directorial went on floor in July and wrapped up the shoot in 25 days.

Love is a family drama that unravels inside a flat, where Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko play partners. The shooting of the upcoming film started on June 22 in a flat in Kundannoor, Kochi. Love marks Khalid Rahman's second collaboration with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko. Interestingly, Khalid Rahman and Rajisha Vijayan debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016).

Also Read | Ashiq Usman's Next Is One Of The First Malayalam Movies To Complete Shooting Amid COVID-19

Rajisha Vijan on Love poster

Rajisha Vijayan, the leading lady of Love, shared the first poster of the upcoming film on her social media. Sharing the poster, Rajisha Vijayan wrote: "LOVE. It was such a beautiful experience working again with the team of AKV. Here’s the first look of Love. A @khalidh.rahman movie. #lovefirstlook." (sic) Besides Tovino Thomas, Malayalam actors like Kunchacko Boban and Indrajith Sukumaran also shared the poster of the film and wished the team success.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kala' Is A Thriller That Touches Upon 'human Evolution', Says Director

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. The movie, which marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017), is reported to be a superhero flick. Besides the upcoming film, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup.

The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline. All of the films are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Makers Lodge Complaint With Police Over Piracy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.