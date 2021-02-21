'Tu Hi Re' And Other Tejaswini Pandit's Highest-rated Movies According To IMDb

Tejaswini Pandit is one of the highest-paid actors in the Marathi film and TV industry. She’s known to play powerful female characters in her films and is critically acclaimed for her performances. From playing a negative role to nailing her performances in biopics, she’s gained immense popularity for her roles. Here are some of Tejaswini Pandit's movies to watch based on IMDB ratings.

Aga Bai Arecha

Tejaswini Pandit made her debut in the film industry with Aga Bai Arecha. She’s one of the few actors who played a negative role in her debut film itself. Directed by Kedar Shinde, the film starred Sanjay Narvekar, Priyanka Yadav, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Siddharth Jadhav, and Shubhangi Gokhale. The film follows the story of a man who gets supernatural powers where he can hear the thoughts of women around him. Aga Bai Arecha has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

Mee Sindhutai Sapkal

With an IMDB rating of 6.8, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal was directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film stars Tejaswini Pandit, Jyoti Chandekar, Upendra Limaye, and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles and is based on a real story. The film is based on the life of a woman who is abandoned by her husband because she cannot bear a child. Soon, she moves abroad and raises funds to take care of orphan children.

Tu Hi Re

Released in 2015, the film Tu Hi Re is a romantic film directed by Sanjay Jadhav. It stars Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Tejaswini Pandit in the lead roles and has an IMDB rating of 6.7. Tu Hi Re follows the story of a woman who’s opposed to arranged marriages but is married to a man against her choice. Years later, she finds herself happy in her married life, but her happiness is short-lived when her husband’s former lover arrives.

Ye re Ye re Paisa

Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa is another comedy-drama film with an IMDB rating of 6.3. Starring Umesh Kamat, Sanjay Jadhav, and Tejaswini Pandit in the lead roles, the film also stars Sanjay Narvekar and Mrinal Kulkarni in supporting roles. The film revolves around five friends from different walks of life, who undergo numerous struggles and problems while fulfilling their dreams.

7 Roshan Villa

Another of Tejaswini Pandit's movies that has the highest rating on IMDb is 7 Roshan Villa. It has a rating of 6.0. The film is a thriller revenge film starring Sonali Khare, Savita Malpekar, and Prasad Oak in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a depressed woman Renu, the daughter of a wealthy man. She marries a sales manager names Rajas who later cheats on her with her sister. She realises this and plots revenge.

