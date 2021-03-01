Unseen Pic Of The Day: Gaberalla Sellus Shares Adorable Childhood Picture

Tamil actor Gaberalla Sellus, who is known for her role in the film, Airaa, recently took to her Instagram to share a rare picture from her childhood. In the caption for the post, she added an eye closing monkey emoticon. The comment section is filled with her fans calling her 'cute' and leaving heart-eye emoticons. Check it out.

Gaberalla Sellus's unseen pic

(Image credit: Gaberalla Sellus's Instagram post)

In the picture, she is seen posing for the camera while wearing a white floral top and a brown jacket. The actor is seen with her short curly hair. Earlier, she uploaded a video from her latest TV show, Sundari. In the post, she thanked everyone including her team. In the video, she is seen wearing a yellow and red saree. She is holding a garland and appears to be happy about it. She then dances and runs with it only to dance again in the rain. The first episode of the TV show was released on February 22. Check out the video.

Who is Gaberalla Sellus?

Gaberalla Sellus is an actor who works mainly in the Tamil film industry. She has worked in various short films like Ambulali, Kolli, Vaemba and many more. She also appeared for a small role in Rajinikanth's movie Kabali which was directed by Pa. Ranjith. In the year 2019, she played a major role in the movie Airaa. The movie which is a Tamil horror is written and directed by KM Sarjun. Actor Nayanthara plays a double role in the movie. Gaberalla plays the role of young Nayanthara. The movie also features Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash, Meera Krishnan, Kulappuli Leela in pivotal roles. She also appeared in a short movie Unmai arivayo vanna malare for which she received the Best Actress Award.

The actor is quite famous on social media. She has over 300k followers on Instagram. Earlier, one of her Tiktok videos landed her in controversy.

