Upendra Rao Requests Fans To Refrain From Gathering Outside His House On His Birthday

Actor Upendra Rao recently took to Twitter to share an update about his birthday celebrations which happen on September 18 every year. He put up a small video asking people to not gather around his house as he wishes to have a low key birthday due to the ongoing pandemic. His fans have been quite supportive which they have also mentioned in the comments section.

Upendra Rao wishes to have a low-key birthday

Kannada actor Upendra Rao recently posted a video request for all his fans who have been looking forward to his birthday. The actor has a ritual of celebrating his birthday with his fans from midnight to morning hours. For his fans, it is one of the most happening events as it calls for major celebrations right outside the actor’s house.

In the video posted, Upendra Rao has spoken about his birthday schedule set for September 18, 2020, and how he is planning to keep it low key. He has mentioned that due to the ongoing pandemic, he had decided to not celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. He requested his fans to refrain from assembling outside his house as he will not be out of town for a few days. Upendra Rao has, however, mentioned that he might come online and speak with his fans through technology on his special day. Have a look at the video on Upendra Rao’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of Upendra Rao's fans have wished him a happy birthday in advance. They have mentioned that they are sad about not being able to see him face-to-face on the special day, but they will respect his decision. A few of his fans have also written that they are waiting for Upendra's directorial film.

It's really sad news sir but please we are all waiting for u r direction movie ...... We love u sir 🥰🥰🥰 — ŠPR Kïñgś (@KingsSpr) September 13, 2020

Happy birthday to you sir. Nimma kanasu namma kanasu. Nammellara kanasu nimmade kanasu. Kanasu kanasugalalli kaaniso kanasu — ಧನುಷ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಬಿ ಎಸ್ (@DhanushkumarBs3) September 13, 2020

On the work front, Upendra is all set to be seen in an action film titled Kabzaa. The plot of this film revolves around a freedom fighter who is brutally attacked by a bunch of people in 1994. The film is being directed by R Chandru and also stars actors like Nayantara and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Upendra Rao Twitter

