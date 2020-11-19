Varun Konidela Quotes An Iconic Green Day Song In His Latest Post; Check Out Here

Varun Konidela has shared a picture of him on Instagram with the caption made up of lyrics from an iconic Green Day song. The tone of the picture is set to monochrome. In the picture, the young star can be seen shooting a look at someone and tugging at the hem of one of his sleeves. The star is dressed up in a perfectly fitted suit.

The latest Instagram post, as has been mentioned above, is accompanied by the starting lyrics from the iconic GreenDay song, Boulevard of Broken Dreams. The caption reads “I walk this empty street, On the boulevard of broken dreams, Where the city sleeps, And I'm the only one, and I walk alone”. One can only speculate as to why did the actor choose to go with the caption that has been mentioned above.

Here is the image and the Green Day-inspired caption

A peek into Varun Konidela's Instagram updates

The actor seems to love sharing monochrome photos with his fans as evident from his updates. A few weeks ago, he had shared a black and white picture asking of his fans had had their morning coffee yet.

In another post, the star had shared a close up photo in monochrome, which resulted in his followers showering him with praises and compliments. Take a look:

The actor entered the film industry as a child artist. His first screen appearance happened to be in the year 2000 in the Telegu film, Heads Up. 14 years later, Varun Konidela would go on to play the lead role in a film for the first time in Mukunda. Including his debut feature, Varun Tej has worked in nine films so far. He has worked with directors like Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi and Sankalp Reddy.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen essaying the character of a boxer in his upcoming feature presentation, which has the working title of VK10 as of now. The film will be helmed by a first-time director, Kiran Korrapati. More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

