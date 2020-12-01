Vedhika Enjoys Maldivian Sun, Makes Fans Fall In Love With Her Beachy Looks

Kanchana 3 actress Vedhika has been seen enjoying her vacation in the Maldives from the beginning of November 2020. Since then, the actress has been treating her fans with a sneak peek of her holiday on her Instagram. In one of her latest posts, the actress was seen having a good time at the beachside. Vedhika looked gorgeous in her swimwear look. Fans went gaga over her pictures and showered her posts with numerous likes and comments. Her pictures went viral in no time.

Have a look at Vedhika's Instagram posts

In her post, Vedhika can be seen lying on the beach under the beautiful skies. She can be seen wearing a skin coloured swimwear with a no-makeup look on and her hair parted to one side. She captioned her post by saying that freedom meant to ask nothing, to expect nothing, and to depend on nothing.

In another post shared by her, she can be seen posing on the beach in the same swimwear. In this caption, she wrote that one must listen to the sound of waves within themselves. She also wrote that the quote she mentioned in her post was written by the Persian poet, Rumi.

Earlier to this, the actress shared multiple pictures of herself from her vacation. Vedhika shared posts of herself having a gala time at the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and made her fans fall in love with all her looks. Her pictures included spa time, sunset dinner, and a lot more. In one of her posts, she also mentioned that the resort was her paradise.

Vedhika will soon resume her work once she is back from her vacation. She started her career with the Tamil film named Madrasi. She won critical acclaim and awards for her role in the film Paradesi. She was seen in many movies such as Kaaviya Thalaivan, Shivalinga, and many more blockbusters. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film The Body. In 2019, she was seen in the movie Ruler and Kanchana 3 that became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Vedhika will soon be seen in the upcoming Kannada film named Home Minister.

