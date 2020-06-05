Veena Jagtap Faces 'embarrassing' Questions About Life Inside 'Bigg Boss' House, Watch

During the ongoing lockdown, a lot of celebrities are making sure that their fans are entertained. Several celebrities have been indulging in different interactive sessions with their fans like a question-answer session or a live session on their social media. Bigg Boss Marathi fame Veena Jagtap is also making sure that her fans are entertained during the current lockdown.

She was recently involved with a funny video with actor Madhuri Desai. In the funny video shared by Madhuri Desai, Veena Jagtap is seen having a very embarrassing live session with Madhuri Desai.

Veena Jagtap's 'embarrassing' Insta Live with Madhuri Desai

Madhuri Desai is known for her quirky videos on Instagram. She regularly posts short funny videos on her social media. Recently she was involved in one such video with Bigg Boss Marathi fame Veena Jagtap.

The video is titled, ‘Insta Live gone wrong’. In the video, Madhuri Desai is shooting awkward questions at Veena Jagtap. Madhuri Desai asks Veena Jagtap an awkward question about her stint at Bigg Boss Marathi.

Veena Jagtap is seen getting embarrassed and super irritated at the questions. The hilarious conversation between the two is making their fans burst into laughter on social media. At the end of the video, Veena Jagtap feels very embarrassed and tells Madhuri Desai that she will now have to disconnect the Insta Live session.

In the caption of the video, Madhuri Desai said that this Insta Live turned out to be very embarrassing. She also thanked Veena Jagtap for being a part of this video. Fans of Veena Jagtap and Madhuri Desai showed their love and support in the comments section of the post.

A lot of fans commented with laughing emojis while several others praised both of them for their amazing acting skills. Many fans praised the concept and thanked Veena Jagtap for making such amazing funny videos.

Veena Jagtap's shows

Veena Jagtap is best known for her TV show Radha Prem Rangi Rangli. She became a household name with her stint at Bigg Boss Marathi. Veena Jagtap is also very active on her social media. Veena Jagtap’s videos are leaving her fans in splits. She had recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen begging for one chance to get out of her house during the lockdown. In the end, she gets irritated and stays indoors. See the video here

