Vijay Deverakonda To Surprise His Fans By Speaking In Hindi In His Bollywood Film 'Liger'

Indian film actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor has a big surprise for his Hindi speaking fans. He revealed that he will be reciting his Hindi dialogues himself instead of using a dubbing artist. Read further to know about his decision of speaking his Hindi dialogues himself.

Vijay Deverakonda to recite his own dialogues in Liger

According to reports, the Telugu actor won't be letting a dubbing artist recite his Hindi dialogues in his Bollywood debut film. Liger will showcase his Hindi speaking skills for the very first time. He mentioned that he will be learning Hindi and speaking his own lines no matter how much hard work that takes. A source told Bollywood Hungama that previously Rajinikanth and Ramcharan Teja have often hired dubbing artists to speak their Hindi lines in Bollywood films and that turned out to be a mistake. The source added that it is the worst that an actor can do in his Hindi career.

More about Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger will be seen playing a kickboxer. He underwent a lot of physical training for the film and went to Thailand for Martial arts training. Liger cast also features Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in the lead role opposite Vijay. Actors like Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu will be seen playing pivotal roles. The romantic sports film will be directed by written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The film is said to be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and thus marks Ananya Panday's Telugu debut. Liger was first named Fighter and was later renamed. 40% of the film was shot before the coronavirus pandemic and had to take a halt because of the lockdown. Liger release date is scheduled to be on September 9, 2021. Ananya shared the poster of the movie and revealed the date on her Instagram. Vijay is seen very furious in the poster where the tagline of the film read, 'Saala Crossbreed'. Take a look at the post here.

