Who Is Singer Sunitha? All You Need To Know About The Much-acclaimed Singer

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta is one of the most well-known Indian playback singer and voice actor who works mostly in Telugu films. The singer has been a part of several hit songs and movies such as Gulabi, Godavari, Jhummandi Nadam and more. Sunitha Upadrasta also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following due to her personality and vocals. Talking about the singer here’s taking a look at Sunitha Upadrasta’s bio and everything you need to know about the voice actor.

Who is Sunitha?

Sunitha Upadrashta is a well-known playback singer, television presenter and vocal artist in the Tollywood film industry. She's a seasoned female Telugu and Kannada movie singer. Her career began with a very romantic song called Ee Velalo Neevu, a track from the Gulabi movie. Besides being a good singer and dubbing artist, she's also an Anchor on several channels.

Sunitha’s singing career

Sunitha is a well-known singer, anchor and dubbing artist. As per Filmybeat, she started her cultural career at the age of 3 years and received training in Pemaraju Surya Rao Music in Karnatic Vocal and Kalaga Krishna Mohan for Light Music for over 8 years.

Having been trained, she gave her first performance at the age of 16 in Carnatic Classical Music in AIR in 1995. So far, she has delivered about 500 programs in AIR, Doordarshan, ETV, Gemini TV, and MAA TV. With the advent of TV and movies, her latent musical talents have bloomed to perfection. Besides giving about 500 programs in both classical and light music, Sunitha won the AIR National Award in 1994 at the age of 15.

Sunitha went on to become popular with her very first song "Ee Velalo Neevu", which is a romantic song from the film Gulabi. Some of her most famous songs include Naa Paata Theta Telugu Paata, Maaghamasam, and Naa Peru Cheppukondi, among others.

Sunitha's husband

At the age of 19, she married Kiran Kumar Goparaju, a media professional. After a couple of years of marriage, the couple was separated for some unknown reasons and later decided to get divorced from each other. In January 2021, Sunitha married businessman Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in the presence of close family members and friends.

A peek into Sunitha’s Instagram

Sunitha Upadrasta is quite active on her Instagram handle. The singer is seen giving glimpses of her personal and professional life through her highlights, stories, posts and more. Sunitha has more than 382K followers and is among the well-known celebrity. Take a look at her recent picture below:

On the work front

Sunitha was last heard in the 2019 film NTR: Mahanayakudu, helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, where she went on to give her voice for the song Ramanna Katha. The film is a follow-up to NTR: Kathanayakudu, based on N.T, Rama Rao's life and acting career. This film focused on his political career.

