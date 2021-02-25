Will Allu Arjun Replicate Prabhas And Mahesh Babu's Looks In Kortala Siva's Next Film?

Allu Arjun might soon be following in on the footsteps of Prabhas and Mahesh Babu. Allu Arjun is all set to star in Kortala Siva’s next film. Reportedly, Allu Arjun’s look for the film is expected to be similar to that of the other two superstars who have previously worked with the ace director.

Will Allu Arjun to replicate Prabhas and Mahesh’s looks?

Kortala Siva has teamed with Allu Arjun for his next project. According to Odisha TV’s report, this untitled project is expected to go on floors in September 2021. But ahead of playing the lead, Allu Arjun might be expected to go through a complete physical transformation. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will sport a lean look for this film.

Prabhas who worked in Siva’s Mirchi sported a similar look. Moreover, Mahesh Babu in Srimathudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, and NTR in Janatha Garage were all presented on screen with a lean and fit body type. Hence it is safe to assume that Allu Arjun might be on his way to replicate Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and NTR’s looks from their previous projects.

Apart from Kortala Siva’s untitled project, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa. The south superstar’s look in this action film is completely opposite to the one he will be sporting to Siva’s film. The media portal’s report also suggests that Allu Arjun might have a double role in the film but no confirmation about the same has been given yet.

Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the lead role opposite Allu. This pan India movie revolves around a tribal lorry driver. Pushpa first look poster created immense buzz on social media. In the poster, Allu Arjun is sporting a bulked-up look with long hair and beard. Moreover, he can be seen holding an axe while being surrounded by other men doing the same.

Along with the Pushpa first look poster, it was revealed that the film will be releasing on August 13, 2021. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar. The Pushpa cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. Since Pushpa is a pan India movie, it will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada along with its original version in Telugu.

