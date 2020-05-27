Mebiena Michael, Winner Of 'Pyate Hudgir Halli Life', Dies In A Road Accident

Mebiena Michael, the winner of a popular reality television show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4, passed away on May 26 after she got into a major car accident. Mebiena was 22 years old. The accident happened in the evening near Devihalli of Nagamangala Tuluk, Karnataka.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Sheds Some Light On His Mother Mona Kapoor's Wise Words

Mebiena Michael died in a car accident

As per reports, Mebiena Michael was heading towards her hometown, Madikeri, when the accident took her life. The 22-year-old’s family and friends are quite shocked by the news of her sudden demise and are struggling to cope up with her untimely death. According to reports, the car in which she was travelling rammed into a tractor while the latter was taking a turn.

Right after the accident, the victims were rushed to the Adichuchunagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, where the doctors declared Mebiena Michael dead. While her friends survived, the actor succumbed to severe injuries. As per reports, a case has been registered in the Belluru police station. On the other hand, Mebiena Michael’s friends are recovering at the hospital.

Also read: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Gets U/A Certificate; Director 'overwhelmed'

Mebiena Michael was a Kannada television actor. She rose to fame after being a part of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4. She also emerged out as the winner of the reality television show

The host of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4, Akul Balaji expressed his shock over the sudden demise of Mebiena Michael. He took to social media and shared a post on his official Twitter handle. Balaji wrote, “Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina, soo young and full of life, can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy."

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

The 22-year-old Kannada actor started her professional career as a model. Mebiena Michael became popular after emerging as the winner of the television reality show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 which was about a bunch of city girls, who attempted to adapt to village life by giving up their lavish lifestyle. The contestants were given several interesting tasks to perform which Mebiena Michael had aced.

Also read: Ravi Dubey Says His Song 'Toxic' Revolves Around An 'extremely Damaged' Relationship

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo Of Young Abhishek, Shweta From Sets Of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.