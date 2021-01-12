'Zombie Reddy' To Be Released In February, Reveals Director Prasanth Varma

Zombie Reddy was previously supposed to release during the festival of Makar Sankranti. Recently, director Prasanth Varma took to his Instagram to announce Zombie Reddy's release date. He shared a video saying that since several other films are releasing on the date, they decided to postpone the date.

Zombie Reddy release date postponed to February 5

Zombie Reddy is the first-ever Zombie thriller in Telugu. The film which was shot during the coronavirus pandemic was scheduled to release on Makar Sankranti dated 14 January this year. However, since many other films are releasing during Sankrant, the makers thought it would be best to release it later. The director of the film Prasanth Varma shared a video revealing the release date of the film. In the video, the director mentioned that the film will release on February 5, 2021. He also wished other filmmakers good luck for their release before that. Take a look at the video here:

Fans of Teja Sajja and director Prasanth commented on his announcement about the release date of the film. They mentioned that they can't wait to watch the film in theatres. Some wrote that they should've released the film sooner. A fan congratulated the director and wrote that he is eagerly waiting for the film. The post of the film features Teja running away from zombies. Take a look at it here:

Zombie Reddy's cast features Teja Sajja in the lead role for the very first time. It also features Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar along with Teja. The film stars Prudhvi, Get-Up Sreenu, Raghu Babu, Harshavardhan, RJ Hemanth, Kireeti, Hari Teja, Adhurs Raghu and Mahesh Vitta in supporting roles. The trailer of the film was released a week ago and the teaser was unleashed by actor Prabhas. Fans of Teja Sajja are extremely excited for the release of the film.

Zombie Reddy plot revolves around a few youngsters who visit a village infected by Coronavirus. They realise that the village also has a few zombies that are turning others into zombies too. Take a look at the trailer of Zombie Reddy here:

