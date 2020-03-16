Brooklyn Nine-Nine: It's Charles Vs Terry & Holt Vs Wuntch As Peratiago Gets Good News

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 7 had some good as well as bad news in store for the B99 squad. The episode started with the news of Captain Madeline Wuntch dying. Jake Peralta has tickets to the Cwazy Cupcakes movie premiere and Charles and Terry fight for who will get them for their children. Amy is being very hormonal and realises that there is good news for her and Jake.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episode 7 highlights (Major spoilers)

The last revenge

Captain Wuntch, who was the arch-nemesis of Captain Raymond Holt, died at the beginning of the episode. Holt is jubilant and celebrates this as he gives bagels to everyone. He then receives an email that he has to organise a memorial service for Wuntch. Holt also meets a person who claims to be her arch-nemesis. Holt gets jealous but then becomes friends with him. In the end, the guy turns out to be Wuntch's nephew and she had tried to frame him. Holt knew of this and thus had hired actors for the service. He finally realises that he will miss their enmity.

It's Charles vs Terry

When Jake informs Boyle and Terry that he has tickets to the Cwazy Cupcakes movie premiere, they start competing with each other to get the tickets for their child. First, they try to bribe Jake. Next, they bring their children: Boyle's son Nikolaj and Jeffords' Cagney and Lacey. Finally, they try to box it out but end up hurting each other very badly. Jake decides to go with just the children as he had four tickets. This ultimately makes the two happy as they get a 'child-free' day.

At the end of the episode, Amy comes to Jake and tells him that she has been very moody. Jake tries to hide that he had not noticed but fails to do so. Amy then informs Jake that they are pregnant.

