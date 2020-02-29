Anusha Dandekar's Immense Love For Makeup Is Evident On Her YouTube Channel; Check It Out

Anusha Dandekar is evidently one of the most influential celebrities present today in the entertainment industry. The 38-year-old video jockey does not just judge reality shows but is also a successful YouTube star. Her YouTube channel has a massive following of 438k where she is often seen posting makeup and hair tutorial videos.

The videos Anusha Dandekar are predominantly based on makeup which proves she has an immense love for makeup. Check out some of her videos below:

Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorial videos

Recently, she posted a 20-minute easy tutorial on her YouTube channel to get the perfect look for a date. Anusha had shared the video on YouTube and stated it in the description of the video that it is important to feel good about yourself before heading out on a date.

In the video, she can be seen having sunburn which she deemed as a good thing as she got to show how to cover unwanted marks from the face.

In a video posted by Anusha Dandekar in January 2020, she revealed how to cover skin damage without using any liquid foundation. She opted for a powder foundation that she deemed to be much lighter and easier on the skin. Anusha didn't shy from sharing that her skin had faced some severe issues after spending a month in Goa.

The comments section of the video was also filled with heartfelt messages for the mentor as netizens thanked her for posting a helpful tutorial.

Here is the link to her channel for more beauty videos.

