Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in Share Romantic Photos From Their Fairytale Seoul Wedding

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony on April 7. The Korean star couple made the official announcement of their engagement in February and fans were eagerly waiting to see the K-Drama stars get married. The official photos from Seung-gi and Da-in's wedding ceremony were shared by their agency and fans showered the newlyweds with good wishes.

Seung-gi and Da-in got married in Seoul. The event was attended by various popular Korean stars including, Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, Jay Park, Kim Nam Gill, Lee Sang Yoon, Joshua Hong, Hoshi, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, FT Island’s Lee Hongki and SuperJunior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun. The wedding ceremony took place in Gangnam’s Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel. Check out the official photos from the event here:





Lee Da- in and Lee Seung-gi wedding outfits

Lee Da-in and Lee Seun-gi's wedding was no less than a fairy tale. Da-in donned a traditional white, off-shoulder bridal gown with intricate embroidery. She paired her outfit with a white veil and a silver tierra. The groom donned a black and white suit on the occassion. While the actors only shared a few official photos from the event, fans got their hands on inside photos and videos from their union.

Inside videos from Lee Da- in and Lee Seung-gi wedding ceremony

A video shared from the marriage showed Lee Seung-gi going down on his knee to propose to Lee Da-in. Another video showed a glimpse of the couple's cake-cutting ceremony. Both the bride and the groom changed their outfit to cut the 5-tier cake. Check out all the unseen videos and photos from the marriage ceremony here.





About Lee Da- in and Lee Seung- gi's relationship

Both Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi are popular faces in K- dramas. Da-in is credited with starring in acclaimed shows like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Alice and My Golden Life. Lee Seung- gi is a celebrated singer as well as a popular actor. His popular songs include Because You're My Woman and Will You Marry Me? He has also starred in A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond and Mouse,