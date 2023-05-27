Mithun Chakraborty's Famous Jimmy Jimmy Song Gets A K-Pop Twist | WATCH

K-pop singer Aoora has amused fans and followers with his latest song Jimmy Jimmy. Aoora’s Jimmy Jimmy is a Korean and Hindi blended version of the 1982 song composed by Bappi Lahiri. The K-pop star shared the chorus part of the song on his social media and has been making headlines since then.

Jimmy Jimmy is one of the most popular Hindi songs from the 1980s. Korean singer Aoora has released a new version of the iconic song. The song features a unique blend of Hindi lyrics from the original song mixed with Korean music and words in the middle.

Aoora's love for Hindi songs

This is not the first time, the K-pop star has taken on a Hindi song. Aoora has been a regular in remixing popular Hindi songs like Batameez Dil. His rendition of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu also went viral on social media previously.

Apart from lending a voice to Hindi songs, Aoora also seems to enjoy dancing to the beats of Indian music. Aoora, who is an avid social media user, often shares his dance and short video clips grooving to the tunes of Indian songs like Dilbar Dilbar and others. He had also released his first Hindi cover mashup, mixing the popular song Tere Pyaar Mein with Miley Cyrus’s Flowers and Lady Gaga + BLACKPINK’s Sour Candy.

Aoora delights fans at concerts in India

Aoora’s connection with India is a long-standing one. The K-pop star had previously held concerts in February 2023. While in India, he performed for packed audiences in Mumbai and Jammu.

About the original Jimmy Jimmy song

The original Jimmi Jimmy song was released in 1982. Composed by Bappi Lahiri, the lyrics of the song were penned by Anjaan. Parvati Khan lent the vocals for the song, while actor Mithun Chakraborty starred in the infamous music video.