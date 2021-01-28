Start-Up Star Kim Seon Ho Donates 100 Million KRW To Help Children With Leukemia

Start-up fame Kim Seon Ho recently made a donation of ₩100 million KRW ($90,522 USD) to help Korean children with leukaemia. The actor's agency SALT Entertainment announced the news on January 27 about the actor's donation and the reason behind it. Read further ahead to know more details about the story.

Also Read: 'True Beauty' actor Moon Ga-young to be Kim Seon-ho's co-star in 'Link' again?

Kim Seon Ho donates money for children with leukaemia

According to a report in Ilgan Sports, the Start-up actor had shown interest in helping children who are battling with the disease. His agency also revealed that the reason behind the donation of such a generous amount is that the actor wants to give back the love he has received. He wants to help his fans in any way possible and the agency further added that they hope his fans continue to support him.

Also Read: Kim Seon Ho's father explains why he is worried about his son’s popularity

As per Soompi, Salt Entertainment was quoted saying, "Kim Seon Ho recently donated ₩100 million KRW to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation. He donated the money to help the children and families who are having a hard time, repaying them for all of the love and support they have sent him, in the hopes that it will help even in the slightest amount. It’s a donation for his fans, who are always generous with their love to Kim Seon Ho. We would like to thank those who continue supporting him."

Also Read: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho to appear in cameo role in Run On alongside Im Si-wan

On the Work Front

Kim Seon Ho started his career with theatres and in 2017 he finally made his screen debut with Good Manager. He appeared in different television series like Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, You Drive Me Crazy, Feel Good To Die, etc but he got his major breakthrough in 2020 with Start-Up. The show started airing from October 17 on tvN and the story revolved around a woman who wants to be an entrepreneur like Steve Jobs. While she struggles her way through, she is confused between two men - one who is secretly her first love and another who is pretending to be her first love. The show stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kang Han-na. It is also available to watch on Netflix. Kim Seon Ho plays the role of Han Ji-pyeong. As per gdatamart.com, Kim Seon Ho's net worth is estimated at around $2 Million - $5 Million dollar.

Also Read: Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho & True Beauty's Hwang In-yeop give fans 'Second Lead Syndrome'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.