Kim Seon Ho's Father Explains Why He Is Worried About His Son’s Popularity

On the January 17 episode of 2 Days 1 Night, the cast members were seen making their wishes come true. Kim Seon Ho wished to go fishing with his dad. However, his father couldn’t make it and another member of 2 Days & 1 Night had to go with him as his fishing buddy. While deciding who would go with him, he made a phone call to his dad on the spot. On the call, his dad explained why he was worried about his son’s popularity.

When Kim Seon Ho made a phone call to his father, Kim Jong Min, and exchanged greetings with him. Later, Kim Jong Min asked him, “Seon Ho’s popularity is skyrocketing these days. How do you feel right now?” His dad replied, “I’m happy, but I’m also worried.” Kim Jong Min asked why he was worried, he explained, “Since [Seon Ho] is now bearing a heavier burden, he has to be careful not to drop it.”

Later on the call, another cast member, DinDin then asked Seon Ho's father if he has watched 2 Days & 1 Night. His father replied saying that he never missed a single episode. DinDin asked him to choose his favourite member aside from his son. During this conversation, Kim Seon Ho laughed and said that his father would never be able to choose because he was afraid of hurting someone's feelings. Seemed like Kim Seon Ho was right. After a pause, his father replied by saying that he liked all the members and so how could he choose. Choosing was like torture for him he said.

Later, Kim Seon Ho asked his dad to choose one member to take his place on the fishing trip. To make this easier, all the 2 days 1 night cast members spoke to him on the phone one by one. While talking to his dad, the members told him the fact that they were not exactly keen to be chosen as the trip would take several hours and the weather was extremely cold. After interacting with them, Kim Seon Ho's father chose Yeon Jung Hoon.

(Source: Soompi)

